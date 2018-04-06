Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,207.41, down 148.64 points)

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Up 2.5 cents, or 45.45 per cent, to eight cents on 24.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 34 cents, or 4.03 per cent, to $8.10 on 11.5 million shares.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 17.09 per cent, to $1.37 on 8.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 17 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $11.94 on 7.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Down three cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $46.11 on 5.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 80 cents, or 2.81 per cent, to $27.69 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: