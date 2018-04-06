Teamsters says conductors and engineers vote to strike at CP Rail

LAVAL, Que. — The union representing some 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says the workers have voted to authorize a strike.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says members voted by a margin of 94.2 per cent to authorize the job action that could occur as early as 12:01 a.m. on April 21.

The previous collective agreement expired at the end of last year.

The union says the railway is seeking cuts and concessions.

Last month, the Teamsters reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. for a new contract for about 1,700 CN locomotive engineers in Canada.

Voting on that tentative deal is underway.