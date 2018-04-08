Kimmel apologizes for Melania Trump joke amid Hannity feud
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the "vitriol" of their spat. He says such animosity is "harmful to our country."
On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.
Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs through the week.
Kimmel says he hopes Hannity will "continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies."
Hannity says he'll address Kimmel's statement on his Monday show.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash