Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2019
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A new budget analysis says the combined effects of President Donald Trump's tax cuts and last month's budget-busting spending bill will send the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.
That's the word from the Congressional Budget Office, which says the twin tax and spending bills will push the budget deficit to $804 billion this year and just under $1 trillion for the upcoming year.
CBO says economic growth from the tax cuts will add 0.7
The deficit would permanently breach the $1 trillion mark in 2020 unless Congress reins it back.