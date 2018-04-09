Another former South Korean leader charged with corruption
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Former President Lee Myung-bak was indicted on bribery, embezzlement and other charges Monday, becoming the latest South Korean leader arrested or entangled in scandals at the close of their terms or after leaving office.
Lee's indictment came three days after his successor Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a separate corruption scandal.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement that it charged Lee with taking a total of 11 billion won ($10 million) in bribes from the country's spy agency, Samsung and others.
Lee has also been charged with embezzling about 35 billion won ($33 million) of official funds from a private company he owned and evading corporate taxes
Lee was a Hyundai executive and a Seoul mayor before serving as president from 2008-2013.
Park, South Korea's first female president, has also called herself a victim of "political revenge." She's been refusing to attend court sessions since last October and didn't show up for Friday's verdict, citing an unspecified sickness.
Lee has also been refusing to undergo questioning since his March 22 arrest.
South Korea has taken a series of steps aimed at rooting out corruption in recent years, but high-profile graft scandals involving politicians and business leaders often occur.
