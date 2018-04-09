Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,227.70, up 20.29 points)

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Unchanged at eight cents on 21.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 70 cents, or 8.64 per cent, to $7.40 on 11.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $1.95, or 7.04 per cent, to $25.74 on 5.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 44 cents, or 8.73 per cent, to $4.60 on 5.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $11.84 on 5.21 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $9.15 on 5.18 million shares. An activist investor is seeking changes on the company's board, but Crescent says it lacks credibility and is engaged in an ill-conceived and self-serving exercise. Cation Capital Inc., which holds a 0.3 per cent stake in Calgary-based company, said Monday it plans to nominate four people for election to the company's board, which has 10 members.

