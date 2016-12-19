A&E to air 'Generation KKK' docuseries exposing Ku Klux Klan
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A&E network is set to air a documentary series focused on the Ku Klux Klan.
Announced Monday, "Generation KKK" aims to expose the missions of this racist, anti-Semitic organization and show its impact on American families as Klan members grapple with the consequences of breaking free.
Throughout eight one-hour episodes, the series follows four families including an "Imperial Wizard" who hopes to groom his teenage daughter to take his place, and a fifth-generation Klan family struggling to keep up the legacy.
The series promises to take viewers inside the places where hatred and prejudice are born and bred. It will also follow a group of anti-hate and peace activists working to break the cycle by helping convince members to leave the hate group.
"Generation KKK" premieres Jan. 10.
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess