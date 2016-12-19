Adam West to sell Batman-themed paintings he's created
KETCHUM, Idaho — The actor who portrayed the tights-clad Batman in the 1960s TV series is selling paintings he has created of villains from the show at an art gallery in the central Idaho resort town of Ketchum near where he now lives.
The opening night of "Criminals on Canvas" is Wednesday at the Gilman Contemporary art gallery, and West is scheduled to attend.
West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in the campy 1960s series brought the Capped Crusader into the national consciousness as he battled Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler and the Penguin.
The Sun Valley and Ketchum area typically attracts many wealthy visitors during the holidays.
