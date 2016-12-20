Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have baby
NEW DELHI — Popular Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan say they have been blessed with a baby boy.
The couple announced the birth of their son in a Mumbai hospital in a tweet on Tuesday.
While Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is the first child of 36-year-old Kareena Kapoor Khan, 46-year-old Saif Ali Khan already has a son and a daughter from his former actress wife, Amrita Singh.
The couple belong to prominent Bollywood families. Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor and great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were all well-known actors, producers or directors.
Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was a popular film actress in the 1970s and '80s. His father, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was a former Indian cricket captain.
