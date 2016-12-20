Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 1-7

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 79. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 75. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 74. Actor Rick Hurst ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 71. Country singer Steve Ripley of The Tractors is 67. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 59. Actor Morris Chestnut ("The Brothers," ''The Best Man") is 48. Actor Verne Troyer ("Austin Powers") is 48. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 21.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna is 70. Actress Tia Carrere is 50. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 49. Actor Taye Diggs is 46. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 42. Actor Dax Shepard ("Parenthood") is 42. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 36. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 36. Actress Kate Bosworth is 34. Singer Bryson Tiller is 24.

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 85. Singer Stephen Stills is 72. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 71. Actress Victoria Principal is 67. Actor Mel Gibson is 61. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 42. Actor Jason Marsden ("Ally McBeal") is 42. Actress Danica McKellar ("The Wonder Years") is 42. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez ("The O.C.") is 41. Singer and former "American Idol" contestant Kimberley Locke is 39. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster The People is 32. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 31.

Jan. 4: Actress Barbara Rush ("Peyton Place") is 90. Actress Dyan Cannon is 78. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 62. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 61. Actress Ann Magnuson ("Anything But Love") is 61. Country singer Patty Loveless is 60. Actor Julian Sands ("24") is 59. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 57. Actor Dave Foley is 54. Actress Dot Jones ("Glee") is 53. Actor Rick Hearst ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 52. Former Pogues singer Cait O'Riordan is 52. Actress Julia Ormond is 52. Country singer Deana Carter is 51. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 50. Actor Jeremy Licht ("Valerie") is 46. Actor Damon Gupton ("Empire") is 44. Actress Jill Marie Jones ("Girlfriends") is 42. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 34.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 86. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 77. Talk-show host Charlie Rose is 75. Actress Diane Keaton is 71. Actor Ted Lange ("The Love Boat") is 69. Drummer George "Funky" Brown of Kool and the Gang is 68. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 67. Actor Clancy Brown ("Highlander," ''SpongeBob SquarePants") is 58. Actor Vinnie Jones ("X-Men: The Last Stand") is 52. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 51. Actor Joe Flanigan ("Stargate Atlantis," ''Sisters") is 50. Dancer and judge Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing with the Stars") is 49. Singer Marilyn Manson is 48. Actor Shea Whigham ("Fast and Furious 6," ''Boardwalk Empire") is 48. Actor Derek Cecil ("House of Cards," ''Treme") is 44. Actor Bradley Cooper is 42. Actress January Jones is 39. Actress Brooklyn Sudano ("My Wife and Kids") is 36. Actor Franz Drameh ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") is 24.

Jan. 6: Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 66. Country singer Jett Williams is 64. Guitarist Malcolm Young of AC/DC is 64. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson ("Mr. Bean") is 62. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 58. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 57. Director John Singleton is 49. Actor Aron Eisenberg ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 48. Actor Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead") is 48. "The Talk" co-host Julie Chen is 47. Actor Danny Pintauro ("Who's The Boss") is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne ("Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them," ''The Theory of Everything") is 35. Comedian Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live") is 33. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 31.