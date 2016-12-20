Whiskers on fleek: New app lets your cat take a selfie and send it to you

Among cats, it’s curiosity that leads to the best selfies. That’s according to the makers of Candid Catmera, an iPhone and iPad app that uses virtual fish, mice, and laser pointers and others treats to entice your feline to come play in front of your mobile device.

“I like the one with the can-opener, opening up the can of food,” says Jen Mete, the Halifax-based producer who worked on the app for Current Studios.

Getting a cat to stand in front of the lens is one thing, to make sure the camera catches them when they’re looking the right way the app uses very sophisticated software.

“We affectionately refer to it as feline facial recognition,” explains Mete. “It automatically takes a series of photos and analyzes the characteristics of the subject and only saves the ones of your cat to the gallery.”

So you can take a selfie with your cat, for example, but your cat has to always be in the shot. It’s a cat-only app.

“Like if I put my face up to it, it might take a photo,” explains Mete, “but it won’t save the photo because after it goes into the cat recognition filter, it’ll decide that I am not a cat.”

It’s not just the need for pointed ears and whiskers, the software is built to recognize fur on faces too. But again, only feline ones.

“People ask ‘Why don’t we do it for dogs?’ well, actually it’s a little trickier because dogs all have very different characteristics,” says Mete. “But whereas cats all have fairly similar characteristics, so that really helped while building up our database of traits to track.”

Once the app is running on your device, the app will snap cat selfies even if you’re not home and send them to your phone for approval and sharing on social media.

For every copy of the app sold, $1 goes to the SPCA whose cats helped test the technology.

“We spent a couple of days with them, testing out the app, and what I found pretty exciting is that they actually enjoyed playing with the app,” says Mete. “I’m a huge advocate for animal welfare and it hits me on both sides, like professionally, what an incredible piece of technology while doing something wonderful for the cats as well.”

Launched in time for the holidays, the creators are looking forward to seeing what people do with it.

Asked if the feline facial recognition system might have trouble with costumes Mete is confident the app will still work.

“As long as they don’t cover the face, if they put a costume on their cat, a hotdog or a unicorn or something, as long as the app can still see the characteristics of their face, it should be fine.”

