Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 12-18
A
A
Share via Email
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 12-18. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC, 24.15 million.
2. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 16.92 million.
3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.96 million.
4. "NCIS," CBS, 14.76 million.
5. NFL Football: Los Angeles at Seattle, NBC, 14.65 million.
6. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.09 million.
7. NFL Football: Baltimore at New England, ESPN, 12.92 million.
8. "Football Night in America," NBC, 12.49 million.
9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.14 million.
10. "Bull," CBS, 11.62 million.
11. "The Voice" (Monday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 11.23 million.
12. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 10.37 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.03 million.
14. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.46 million.
15. "Survivor," CBS, 9.09 million.
16. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 9.05 million.
17. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 9.01 million.
18. "The Voice" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 11.23 million.
19. "Mom," CBS, 8.23 million.
20. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 8.11 million.
___
ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess