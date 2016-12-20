Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
The following list represents the most streamed tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday, Dec. 9 to Thursday, Dec. 15, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.
CANADA
1. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
2. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
3. J. Cole, "Immortal" (Roc Nation)
4. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
5. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
6. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
7. J. Cole, "Neighbors" (Roc Nation)
8. The Weeknd, "Party Monster" (Republic Records)
9. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
10. J. Cole, "Change" (Roc Nation)
UNITED STATES
1. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
2. J. Cole, "Immortal" (Roc Nation)
3. J. Cole, "Neighbors" (Roc Nation)
4. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
5. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
6. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
7. J. Cole, "For Whom the Bell Tolls" (Roc Nation)
8. J. Cole, "Change" (Roc Nation)
9. J. Cole, "She's Mine Pt. 1" (Roc Nation)
10. J. Cole, "Ville Mentality" (Roc Nation)
UNITED KINGDOM
1. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye" (Atlantic Records UK)
2. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
3. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
4. Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (Def Jam Records)
5. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)
6. NEIKED featuring Dyo, "Sexual" (Polydor Records)
7. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)
8. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
9. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
10. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
GLOBAL
1. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
2. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
3. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
4. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye" (Atlantic Records UK)
5. DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You" (Interscope Records)
6. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)
7. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
8. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)
9. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
10. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
