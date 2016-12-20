Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
A
A
Share via Email
The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday, Dec 9, to Thursday, Dec. 15, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.
CANADA
1. G-Eazy, "Vengeance on My Mind" (RCA Records)
2. Reo Cragun, "Inconsiderate" (Strainge Entertainment)
3. Chanyeol, "Stay With Me" (CJ E&M)
4. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
5. MagnusTheMagnus, "Realligator" (Spinnup)
6. Matt Laurent, "Radulov" (PML)
7. MALARKEY featuring Stevyn, "To You" (Fated Records)
8. Ryan Gosling, "City of Stars" (From "La La Land" Soundtrack) (Interscope Records)
9. Honors, "Over" (Honors Records)
10. Bonobo, "Break Apart" (Ninja Tune)
UNITED STATES
1. Lydia Liza, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Rock The Cause, Inc.)
2. G-Eazy, "Vengeance on My Mind" (RCA Records)
3. mansionz, "stfu" (Island Records)
4. Marian Hill, "Back to Me" (Republic Records)
5. Whethan featuring Flux Pavilion & MAX, "Savage" (Atlantic Records)
6. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)
7. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
8. Ryan Gosling, "City of Stars" (From "La La Land" Soundtrack) (Interscope Records)
9. Isaiah, "It's Gotta Be You" (SME Australia)
10. J. Cole, "Foldin Clothes" (Roc Nation)
UNITED KINGDOM
1. Shawn James, "Through the Valley" (Shawn James)
2. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)
3. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
4. Riton featuring Kah-lo, "Betta Riddim" (Last Gang Records, Inc.)
5. Bonobo, "Break Apart" (Ninja Tune)
6. Lydia Liza, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Rock The Cause, Inc.)
7. J. Cole, "Neighbors" (Roc Nation)
8. The Beat feat. Ranking Roger, "Side to Side" (DMF Music)
9. Reo Cragun, "Inconsiderate" (Strainge Entertainment)
10. Martin Hulbert x Shaw, "Better Man" (Universal Music)
GLOBAL
1. G-Eazy, "Vengeance on My Mind" (RCA Records)
2. Marian Hill, "Back to Me" (Republic Records)
3. Shawn James, "Through the Valley" (Shawn James)
4. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)
5. mansionz, "stfu" (Island Records)
6. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)
7. Ryan Gosling, "City of Stars" (From "La La Land" Soundtrack) (Interscope Records)
8. Chanyeol, "Stay With Me" (CJ E&M)
9. Roshelle, "What U Do to Me" (SME Italy)
10. Whethan featuring Flux Pavilion & MAX, "Savage" (Atlantic Records)
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess