It’s a Wonderful Life: Still making us feel warm and fuzzy 70 years later

THE SHOW: It’s a Wonderful Life

THE MOMENT: The staircase



George Bailey (James Stewart) has just returned from seeing how bleak a George-less existence would look. He bursts into his ramshackle house and spies his children at the top of the staircase.

“Kids!” he bellows and though it’s only one word, you would know in the dark that the voice was Jimmy Stewart’s. He starts up the steps. The newel post comes off in his hand. That once frustrated him. This time he kisses it.

His long legs take three stairs at a time, so he appears to fly upward. A second later he jogs back down, covered in children, emitting a small, staccato giggle as he goes.

Look, we all know the rap on this movie, which turned 70 yesterday. It was Stewart’s first picture after five years away, including 20 months on the Second World War’s front lines, and (according to the new book Mission: Jimmy Stewart and the Fight for Europe) he was suffering from PTSD. Many critics see it as a soppy panacea, a coating of treacle to disguise George’s — and by extension, our — bitter disappointments.

Yes, but so what? I think most people end up living smaller lives than the ones they dream of. I think we get some of what we want and learn to live without the rest.

What matters to me is that every time I hear that “Kids!” followed by that giggle — and I’ve heard it at least 40 times — my heart thumps. It’s one of the trustiest, truest movie moments I know.

It’s a Wonderful Life airs Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. on CTV as well as other channels.