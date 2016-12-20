Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 18, 2016:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

2. Suicide Squad (2016)

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. Jason Bourne

5. Bridget Jones's Baby

6. Elf (2003)

7. The Lobster

8. Home Alone

9. Snowden

10. War Dogs (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Lobster

2. Equity

3. I.T.

4. The Hollars

5. Solace

6. The Dressmaker

7. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

8. Don't Think Twice

9. American Honey

10.Captain Fantastic

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

