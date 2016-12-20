The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 18, 2016:
1. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
2. Suicide Squad (2016)
3. The Secret Life of Pets
4. Jason Bourne
5. Bridget Jones's Baby
6. Elf (2003)
7. The Lobster
8. Home Alone
9. Snowden
10. War Dogs (2016)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Lobster
2. Equity
3. I.T.
4. The Hollars
5. Solace
6. The Dressmaker
7. Hunt for the Wilderpeople
8. Don't Think Twice
9. American Honey
10.Captain Fantastic
