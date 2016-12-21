Colorado Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' wins audience prize
NEW YORK — Colorado Ballet's version of "The Nutcracker" has won the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award, beating more than 80 other "Nutcracker"-themed productions to be named an audience
Ticket discounter Goldstar said Wednesday that Colorado Ballet's production of the Christmas staple was voted the best by Goldstar members who rate and review "The Nutcracker" shows they recently attended. Previous winners include the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Boston Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet.
Colorado Ballet's 56th annual production features more than 300 costumes, 31 company dancers, 25 studio company dancers and 76 academy dancers.
Goldstar CEO Jim McCarthy says he would "like to congratulate the entire company and crew for their remarkable work."
The competition is 10 years old.
Online: http://www.goldstar.com/nutcrackers
