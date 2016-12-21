Colorado hotels compete to be in Hunter S. Thompson movie
DURANGO, Colo. — Hotels in southwest Colorado are competing to be featured in a new movie about gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson that will be filmed next summer.
The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hTreqP ) that five hotels in Durango, Silverton and Telluride are being considered for the movie "Freak Power."
Stephani Burditt of Colorado's southwestern economic development district says the movie's production team wants to mimic the Hotel Jerome in Aspen as it looked in the 1970s.
It underwent so many renovations that it was deemed unsuitable for the movie.
"Freak Power" will follow the story of Thompson's 1970 unsuccessful campaign to become sheriff of Colorado's Pitkin County.
Bobby Kennedy III is set to direct.
Thompson died in 2005 in Woody Creek, Colorado.
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com
