'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 18 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

This list stands for the remainder of the holiday season.

FICTION

1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham

3. (5) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child

4. (3) The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories _ P.D. James

5. (-) Rather Be the Devil _ Ian Rankin

6. (7) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay

7. (6) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith

8. (10) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue

9. (4) By Gaslight _ Steven Price

10. (8) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

2. (7) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

3. (2) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen

4. (3) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson

5. (4) 99: Stories of the Game _ Wayne Gretzky with Kirstie McLellan Day

6. (-) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman

7. (5) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer

8. (8) The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us _ Jay Ingram

9. (10) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance