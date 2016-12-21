'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list
A
A
Share via Email
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 18 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
This list stands for the remainder of the holiday season.
FICTION
1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham
3. (5) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child
4. (3) The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories _ P.D. James
5. (-) Rather Be the Devil _ Ian Rankin
6. (7) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay
7. (6) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith
8. (10) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue
9. (4) By Gaslight _ Steven Price
10. (8) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
2. (7) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis
3. (2) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen
4. (3) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson
5. (4) 99: Stories of the Game _ Wayne Gretzky with Kirstie McLellan Day
6. (-) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman
7. (5) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer
8. (8) The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us _ Jay Ingram
9. (10) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
10. (6) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg