Lena Dunham apologizes for saying 'I wish I had' an abortion
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Lena Dunham has apologized for saying she wished she had an abortion.
Dunham made the comment on last week's episode of her "Women Of The Hour" podcast while talking about a self-realization. She said that even though she speaks against stigmatizing abortion, she found herself saying adamantly that she had never had one when she was asked to be part of a project involving women discussing their abortions. In reference to this contradiction, she said: "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."
The comment drew criticism online.
On Tuesday, the "Girls" star apologized on Instagram for what she called "a distasteful joke." She said she "would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy."
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess