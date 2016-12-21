Lena Dunham apologizes for saying 'I wish I had' an abortion

Dunham made the comment on last week's episode of her "Women Of The Hour" podcast while talking about a self-realization. She said that even though she speaks against stigmatizing abortion, she found herself saying adamantly that she had never had one when she was asked to be part of a project involving women discussing their abortions. In reference to this contradiction, she said: "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."