Maryland officials considered sanctions over 'Serial' audio
BALTIMORE — Maryland officials considered sanctioning the producers of the popular "Serial" podcast for airing Baltimore courtroom audio from the trial of Adnan Syed, a violation of state law.
The Baltimore Sun reported (http://bsun.md/2hsiS8o ) Wednesday that officials considered holding the podcast's producers in contempt. Maryland law prohibits the broadcasting of any criminal case. The paper says court officials this year reached out to "Serial" producer Sarah Koenig about how the tapes ended up in the 2014 podcast.
Koenig says an attorney gave her team incorrect legal advice about the state's rules on courtroom audio. She's agreed not to broadcast court proceedings in the future.
A Maryland Judiciary spokesman, Kevin Kane, says officials decided not to go forward with sanctions in light of the explanation.
Syed's conviction was overturned earlier this year.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
