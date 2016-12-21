Police investigating slayings at late Jean Shepard's home
A
A
Share via Email
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating exactly what led to two people being killed and one man stabbed at the home of the late Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jean Shepard.
Hendersonville Police Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn tells news outlets that arriving officers found Shepard's husband, 79-year-old Benny Birchfield, wounded and bloody outside the home.
Inside, police discovered 21-year-old Travis Sanders shot to death. Birchfield's granddaughter, 18-year-old Icie Hawkins, was also found with what police described as self-
Birchfield told police he heard a disturbance and went to the basement, where Sanders confronted him and stabbed him. Birchfield shot Sanders several times.
Vaughn says Birchfield, who was hospitalized, acted in self-
Editors' Picks
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Rogue One nostalgia: We all remember feeling that first flash of the Force
-
In Focus
Miss Sloane just the latest 'Drain the Swamp' film to hit Hollywood
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Shattering stereotypes — the evolution of Disney's new breed of princess
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg