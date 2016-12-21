Stevie Wonder honoured with Detroit street in his name

DETROIT — A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Stevie Wonder.

The Motown legend attended a Wednesday ceremony honouring him. Hundreds came to celebrate, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for "Stevie Wonder Ave" was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue two blocks from the site of Wonder's first home in the city.

Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy.

Wonder says many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.