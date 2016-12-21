Stevie Wonder honoured with Detroit street in his name
A
A
DETROIT — A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Stevie Wonder.
The Motown legend attended a Wednesday ceremony
Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy.
Wonder says many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.
The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.
