Emma Stone’s risks now paying off in Oscar buzz

La La Land may present a fantasized version of Hollywood, but the big-screen musical isn’t that far-fetched to star Emma Stone.



After all, having moved to Tinseltown when she was just a teenager, Stone’s own rise in movies mirrors that of her character in the rom-com about an aspiring actress and a jazz musician.



“I think I was into risks more than I thought,” related Stone to the character. “Moving at 15 to L.A., it didn’t feel risky at the time; it felt like this is the only option.”



Since those naïve days, Stone has succeeded to become a star with such hits as The Help and 2014’s Birdman (which earned her an Oscar nomination). She may have survived the oppressive auditions that marked her struggle in showbiz (many that are fictionalized in La La Land), but Stone has learned much from those early gambles.



“Taking risks has become much more interesting as I’ve grown older,” said Stone, explaining that she no longer defines career success through popularity and instead considers projects in how she’ll evolve. “The only time I’ve ever felt like I grew was from something really risky I didn’t think I could do, or from failure. When things go swimmingly or you do something you know you can do, it doesn’t really teach you all that much.”



With La La Land, Stone’s only familiarity was with co-star Ryan Gosling (having worked with him twice before), but the idea of taking on filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s epic musical presented a new challenge.



“He was so patient and talked me through the whole thing,” laughed Stone of her anxious introduction to the movie.



“It was exciting from the very beginning — the idea of an original musical that takes place in modern day but feels like an old MGM Cinemascope (blockbuster).”



The risk has certainly paid off. Not only is the movie gaining Oscar buzz, but Stone took the top prize at the Venice Film Festival this year — a perk that’s surely a big reward for her risk.



“Oh, it means a lot,” laughed Stone about the mainstream triumph. “Listen, I’m very grateful for the (accolades) as well. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still human — but I do understand I can give more if I’m growing.”