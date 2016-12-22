Kobe and Vanessa Bryant share pic of new baby daughter
Kobe Bryant's baby daughter has made her debut on social media.
Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, each posted a picture of Bianka Bella Bryant on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday. The baby is sleeping and tightly wrapped in a pink blanket in the photo. The couple says they are "beyond excited." Vanessa Bryant says Bianka was born Dec. 5. and weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Bianka is the couple's third daughter.
Kobe Bryant retired this year after 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
