Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration
NEW YORK — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
The church announced on its
The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.
The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "
Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.
Earlier this month, Trump's inaugural committee announced that "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.
