Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

NEW YORK — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is " honoured to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.