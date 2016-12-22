WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 18th.

FICTION

1. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

2. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them: The Original Screenplay" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

3. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two" by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, John Tiffany (Scholastic)

5. "Take Heart, My Child" by Ainsley Earhardt (Aladdin)

6. "Tales from a Not-So-Friendly-Frenemy" by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin)

7. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

10. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

4. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (W .W.Norton & Company)

5. "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Guinness World Records 2017" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

7. "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly (Harper)

8. "Cooking for Jeffrey" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

9. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

10. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "Alaska" by James A. Michener (Random House Publishing Group)

3. "Light After Dark" by Marie Force (Marie Force)

4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Max" by Sawyer Bennett (Random House Publishing Group)

8. "Naughty Boss" by Whitney G. (Whitney G.)

9. "Night School" by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. "Dark Crime" by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Settle For More" by Megyn Kelly (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (W.W.Norton)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

4. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

5. "Nothing to Envy" by Barbara Demick (Random House Publishing Group)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

7. "Let's Take the Long Way Home" by Gail Caldwell (Random House Publishing Group)

8. "The Insulin Resistance Diet and Plan & Cookbook" by Tara Spencer (Tara Spencer)

9. "Sh*t My Dad Says" by Justin Halpern (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. "Antifragile" by Nicholas Taleb Nassim (Random House Publishing Group)