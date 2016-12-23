Entertainment

Delroy Lindo helps Newark mayor feed homeless

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, center, is seen through Christmas decorations as he greets people at a Newark's Weequahic High School high school at an event to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Newark, N.J. London-born actor Delroy Lindo joined Baraka. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEWARK, N.J. — The mayor of New Jersey's largest city has gotten an assist from actor Delroy Lindo in his efforts to feed the homeless.

Lindo joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a high school on Friday to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer.

The event at Weequahic (wee-KWAY'-ick) High School featured sponsors from around the city and also included health screenings and entertainment.

The London-born Lindo's lengthy film career includes roles in movies such as "Crooklyn" and "Malcolm X" and the TV series "Blood and Oil" and "The Chicago Code."

