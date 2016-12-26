Looking back at 2016's mega-hit 'Mannequin Challenge'

2016 could have been the year to pass without a social media “challenge” to its name, if it weren’t for the late arrival of the mannequin challenge

The challenge involves people depicting some type of incident as they remain completely still — like, yes, mannequins— and is filmed in one shot as the camera pans through the scene.

Like all so-called “viral” challenges, it began from humble beginnings.

According to Inverse, it all started as a school prank by a high school student in Florida.

“One day I just went to the front of the class and stood there,” student Emili (@thvtmelanin_ on Twitter) told Inverse.

After fellow students joined in, he posted the video to Twitter and decided to create a challenge of his own.

He may not have expected it to blow up like it did, with celebrities, politicians and athletes joining in on the fun.

The videos even launched a record song for Rae Sremmurd.

His album Stremmlife 2 came out in August 2016, but once the single “Black Beatles” began to take off as the unofficial soundtrack to the mannequin challenge, the song hit No. 1 in the U.S.

As 2016 winds down, and so does the hype of the mannequin challenge, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites for your viewing pleasure.

Athletes

The Caveliers visited the White House after their championship win. Obviously any video that also features Michelle Obama makes the top of the list.

Simone Biles posted her mannequin challenge featuring the U.S. gymnastics team, including Nastia Liukin and Danell Leyva. We know gymnastics is hard, but holding those poses for more than a second seems downright impossible.

Musicians

Destiny Child reunited for a mannequin challenge video, enough said.

Rae Sremmurd, behind the unofficial soundtrack to the craze, created a live version during a “Black Beatles” rendition in concert.

Celebrities

If we’re talking about commitment, we have to talk about Blac Chyna. The most recent woman to give birth to a Kardashian filmed her challenge while in labour. Props to you, Chyna.