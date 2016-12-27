Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 25, 2016:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Sully

2. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

3. Elf (2003)

4. Deepwater Horizon

5. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6. Suicide Squad (2016)

7. Storks

8. The Secret Life of Pets

9. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10. Now You See Me 2

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

2. Solace

3. Ex Machina

4. The Hollars

5. The Lobster

6. Equity

7. Her (2013)

8. Don't Think Twice

9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

10. Captain Fantastic

