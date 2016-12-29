Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
LOS ANGELES — Barbara Tarbuck, a stage and screen actress who played Jane Jacks on "General Hospital" and Mother Superior Claudia on "American Horror Story: Asylum," has died. She was 74.
Tarbuck died Monday at her Los Angeles home, said her daughter, producer Jennifer Lane Connolly. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, Connolly said Thursday.
Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York
Tarbuck's films included "Big Trouble" (1986) from director John Cassavetes; "Curly Sue" (1991); and "Walking Tall" (2004).
Besides her work on "General Hospital" over more than a decade, she appeared in dozens of prime-time series including "Dallas," ''Cagney & Lacey," ''The Golden Girls," and "Mad Men."
Tarbuck, a Detroit native, earned degrees from Wayne State University and the University of Michigan before studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art on a Fulbright Scholarship, her daughter said.