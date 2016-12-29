Dancing around ballet's big issues not an option for directing RESET duo

The first rule of making a documentary about ballet is to ensure you know nothing of ballet.

It certainly worked for Alban Teurlai and Thierry Demaizière, the filmmakers hired to direct RESET, a cinematic record of the renowned Paris Opera Ballet’s transition under a controversial new director.

“We knew nothing of Benjamin Millepied,” admitted Demaizière of the progressive dancer who took authority of the world’s oldest ballet company in 2014.

“And we knew nothing of ballet. The first meeting would therefore have had to be a total failure, but it was not the case! We had an immediate feeling with him.”

Millepied is not an unknown personality in the world of dance. In fact, the French-born artist who trained in America as a forward-thinking dancer with dynamic institutions like the New York Ballet eventually found fame as the choreographer behind the Oscar-nominated drama Black Swan, where he met his famous wife Natalie Portman.

“It was not known by starting this shoot that his first ballet (with Paris Opera) would also be the last,” noted Demaizière of Millepied, whose provocative leadership only lasted until early this year when he abruptly stepped down.

“The film would be in some way his testament, and testimony of his vain attempt to modernize a very ancient house rather reluctant to changes.”

As such, the film aims to show how Millepied brought in progressive new training programs, rejected the authoritarian approach of his conventional colleagues and aligned with celebrities to raise funds and awareness.

“He has called into question what the foundations are of the Paris Opera,” said Teurlai. “The Opera believes only in the rigidity, the hierarchy and the rigor as a source of excellence. With a bit of hindsight, it is said today that the marriage was impossible.”

Still, RESET is not an assault on the stern framework of ballet. In fact, the veteran directors hope that their deep dive instead inspires a fresh approach to the sometimes closeted world.

“It is a film on the dance, but it’s also a film on the management and the transmission,” said Demaizière. “Seeing Benjamin Millepied surrounded by these young dancers embodying the excellence of the tradition in providing this powerful breath of modernity is frankly gratifying.”

Chronicling a discipline where timing and delicacy are key bred similar challenges for the filmmaking duo.

“We brought back more than 200 hours of rushes,” admits Demaizière of the painful process of distilling a dance doc to a lively length. “The pitfall that we wanted to avoid was to make a simple ‘making of’ — without any roughness.”

These are hectic times for Demaizière and Teurlai, who have also won acclaim this year for Rocco, their upcoming no-holds-barred delve into the world of pornography.

RESET represents the directing duo’s 11th film collaboration and their relationship, it appears, is more fine-tuned than ever.