Iconic coffeehouse resumes hosting concerts after upgrades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The nation's oldest continuously operating coffeehouse is again hosting performances in its original space after being temporarily displaced by a $1 million renovation project.

Performances at Caffe Lena (LEE'-nuh) in Saratoga Springs, New York, resume Friday night. The performance room has been expanded from 80 to 100 seats and a new state-of-the-art sound system has been installed.

Caffe Lena opened in May 1960, and has hosted many of folk music's biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean.