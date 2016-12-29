WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 25th.

FICTION

1. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

2. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them: The Original Screenplay" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

3. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two" by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, John Tiffany (Scholastic)

4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "Tales from a Not-So-Friendly-Frenemy" by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin)

7. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

9. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Samll Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly (Harper)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (W .W.Norton & Company)

8. "Guinness World Records 2017" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

9. "Cooking for Jeffrey" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

10. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Melt" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press, LLC)

2. "One Fell Sweep" by Ilona Andrews (Ilona Andrews)

3. "204 Rosewood Lane" by Debbie Macomber (MIRA)

4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Orphan ?8" by Kim Van Alkemade (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Random House Publishing Group)

9. "Night School" by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Not My Father's Son" by Alan Cumming (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (W.W.Norton)

4. "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi (Random House Publishing Group)

5. "Waterloo" by Bernard Cornwell (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

7. "Cooking Under Pressure" by Lorna J. Sass (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random House Publishing Group)

10. "Healthy Slow Cooker Cookbook for Two" by Pamela Ellgen (Pamela Ellgen)