After Twitter ban over racist comments, Milo Yiannopoulos inks book deal

In the face of heavy criticism, Simon & Schuster is pushing forward plans to publish a book by the conservative provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart, considered by many as a platform for the so-called "alt-right," a white nationalist movement. Yiannopoulos' Twitter account was suspended earlier this year after a series of racially insensitive tweets to "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones, who is black. Yiannopoulos denies he is a white nationalist.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Yiannopoulos had signed the lucrative $250,000 book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Thursday. When news of the deal broke, it sparked social media outrage from members of the literary community.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Yiannopoulos wrote: “They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened.”

“I’m more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream,” the post continued, linking to the article from Hollywood Reporter.

Yiannopoulos personally announced his upcoming book release — set for March 14 — on Instagram by posting a preorder link to the upcoming book, Dangerous.

In recent years, the conservative writer and Internet personality has twice announced plans to release books that were not subsequently published.

While Simon & Schuster, which describes itself as a “major force” in the consumer publishing industry, had not confirmed the deal on Twitter as of Thursday night, an account belonging to Threshold Editions had retweeted media reports of the deal.

Several members of the literary community expressed their outrage that the publisher would work with Yiannopoulos.

The Chicago Review of Books tweeted that it would not cover a single Simon & Schuster book next year, “in response to this disgusting validation of hate.”

Author Danielle Henderson tweeted that within her contract with Simon & Schuster, there was “no clause” for “what if we decide to publish a white nationalist.”

Henderson later tweeted that she had put calls out to her editor, agent and lawyer, adding that “this is too personal for me to ignore.”

“It’s fair to expect mainstream publishers not to hand money and megaphones to hateful extremists. Gross move, @simonschuster,” Rainbow Rowell, author of Carry On, Fangirl and Eleanor & Park, tweeted.