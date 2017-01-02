The OA: A rare, startling show that leaves us all gasping for more

THE SHOW: The OA, Season 1, Episode 5 (Netflix)

THE MOMENT: The gasp (spoiler alert)



The OA (Brit Marling) and four others who’ve had near-death experiences are being held prisoner in adjoining Plexiglas cells by Dr. Hunter Hap (Jason Isaacs), who’s desperate to prove there’s an afterlife. But one of his experiments goes too far.

In grief and defiance, The OA begins a series of movements she learned in the afterlife. In the next cell, Homer (Emory Cohen) joins in. (Music begins to play on the soundtrack.) The lights dim for night. The pair continue moving in the dark.

In the morning, Homer and the OA are still dancing. (The music changes.) Rachel (Sharon Van Etten) notices something in the next cell. (The music swells.) Homer and The OA dance. Suddenly, another character sucks in his breath.

Watching this in my office with headphones on, I sucked in my own breath so loudly that my dog, asleep at my feet, woke up barking.

This series is impossible to describe. Essentially, it’s about goodness, but it’s all tone and mood.

The plot sounds absurd unless you’re inside its spell. This is possible only because the creators — Marling and her frequent collaborator Zal Batmanglij write it, Marling stars in it, and Batmanglij directs — were able to realize a unified vision.

With most art, you aim for greatness and then accept when it eludes your grasp.

Here, Marling and Batmanglij create a perfect moment where writing, acting, direction and music come together in a way that’s both startling and inevitable. That gasp is the rare sound of getting it right.