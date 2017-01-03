Entertainment

'Girls: Season 5' among new DVD releases for the week ending Jan. 7

A look at some DVDs scheduled to be released in the weeks ahead.

For the week ending Jan. 7

Ace The Case: Manhattan Mystery

Bones: Season 11

Blair Witch

Denial

Girls: The Complete Fifth Season

Jackie Chan Presents: Amnesia (a.k.a. Who Am I)

Jerry Maguire (20th Anniversary Edition)

The Librarians: Season 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

The Monkey King 2

Mr. Pig

Natural Selection

Operation Avalanche

The Red Skelton Hour in Color

Sleepy Hollow: Season 3

The Ultimate Legacy

 

For the week ending Jan. 14

The Accountant

Apple of My Eye

The Birth of a Nation

Broad City: Season Three

Deepwater Horizon

The 400 Blows (1959)

The Harrow

His Girl Friday (1940)

Homeland: Season Five

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Lost & Found

Max Steel

Mr. Robot: Season 2

Swamp People: Season 7

 

