'Girls: Season 5' among new DVD releases for the week ending Jan. 7
A
A
Share via Email
A look at some DVDs scheduled to be released in the weeks ahead.
For the week ending Jan. 7
Ace The Case: Manhattan Mystery
Bones: Season 11
Blair Witch
Denial
Girls: The Complete Fifth Season
Jackie Chan Presents: Amnesia (a.k.a. Who Am I)
Jerry Maguire (20th Anniversary Edition)
The Librarians: Season 2
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
The Monkey King 2
Mr. Pig
Natural Selection
Operation Avalanche
The Red Skelton Hour in Color
Sleepy Hollow: Season 3
The Ultimate Legacy
For the week ending Jan. 14
The Accountant
Apple of My Eye
The Birth of a Nation
Broad City: Season Three
Deepwater Horizon
The 400 Blows (1959)
The Harrow
His Girl Friday (1940)
Homeland: Season Five
Kevin Hart: What Now?
Lost & Found
Max Steel
Mr. Robot: Season 2
Swamp People: Season 7