Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks

The following list represents the most streamed tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday, Dec. 23 to Thursday, Dec. 29, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

CANADA

1. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)

2. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)

3. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)

4. Zayn and Taylor Swift, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Universal Studios)

5. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)

6. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee" (300 Entertainment)

7. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)

8. DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You" (Interscope Records)

9. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)

10. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)

UNITED STATES

1. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)

2. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee" (300 Entertainment)

3. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)

4. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)

5. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)

6. Amine, "Caroline" (Capitol Records)

7. Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello, "Bad Things" (Interscope Records)

8. Zayn and Taylor Swift, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Universal Studios)

9. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)

10. D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

UNITED KINGDOM

1. Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (Def Jam Records)

2. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye" (Atlantic Records UK)

3. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

4. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)

5. The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl, "Fairytale of New York" (Warner Music UK)

6. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)

7. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)

8. Shakin' Stevens, "Merry Christmas Everyone (Single Version - Remastered 2004)" (Sony BMG Music Entertainment UK)

9. Zara Larsson, "I Would Like" (Epic Records)

10. Little Mix, "Touch" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

GLOBAL

1. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy" (Republic Records)

2. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer" (Columbia Records)

3. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye" (Atlantic Records UK)

4. DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You" (Interscope Records)

5. Zayn and Taylor Swift, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Universal Studios)

6. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)

7. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)

8. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)

9. Bruno Mars, "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)