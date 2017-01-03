Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday, Dec. 23, to Thursday, Dec. 29, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

CANADA

1. Kris Kross featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Amsterdam Are You Sure?" (Parlophone Records)

2. Niia, "Last Night in Los Feliz" (Atlantic Records)

3. Ikeno, "Maple Surrp" (Freestyle Ikeno)

4 Lydia Liza, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Rock The Cause, Inc.)

5. Injury Reserve, "Oh Sh**!!!" (Las Fuegas)

6 LUXXURY, "Breathe (Again)" (Expensive Sounding Music, BMI)

7. Olmos featuring Yumi, "I'm Sorry" (Olmos)

8. K.A.R.D featuring Heo Youngji, "Oh NaNa" (Loen Entertainment)

9 Dirk Bergmann Last Christmas Fiesta Records

10. Taylor Gang, "Bombay and Lemonade" (Taylor Gang Ent.)

UNITED STATES

1. George Michael, "Freedom! '90" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

2. Kris Kross featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Amsterdam Are You Sure?" (Parlophone Records)

3. George Michael, "Father Figure (Remastered)" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

4. George Michael, "One More Try (Remastered)" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

5. George Michael, "Faith (Remastered) (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

6. La La Land Cast, "Another Day of Sun" (Interscope Records)

7. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. Quad City DJ's, The 69 Boyz and K-Nock, "What You Want for Christmas" (Atlantic Records)

9. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

10 DJ Katch featuring Hayley, "Lights Out (Too Drunk)" (Warner Music Germany)

UNITED KINGDOM

1. Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych, "Carol of the Bells" (Sony Music Entertainment)

2. The Everly Pregnant Brothers, "Chip Pan" (EPB)

3. Kris Kross featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Amsterdam Are You Sure?" (Parlophone Records)

4. Bad Lip Reading, "Seagulls! (Stop It Now)" (Bad Lip Reading)

5. Midland, "Final Credits" (Classic Music Company)

6. George Michael, "Faith (Remastered) (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

7. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. Lemmy, "Run Rudolph Run" (Eagle Rock)

9. George Michael, "Father Figure (Remastered)" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

10. Robyn Paige, "Righteous" (Spinnup)

GLOBAL

1. MC G15, "Deu Onda" (GR6 Music)

2 Cagatay Akman Gece Golgenin, "Rahatina Bak" (IYI MUZIK)

3. George Michael, "Freedom! '90" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

4. Kris Kross featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Amsterdam Are You Sure?" (Parlophone Records)

5. George Michael, "Careless Whisper" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

6. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

7. George Michael, "Faith (Remastered) (Sony Music Entertainment UK)

8. La La Land Cast, "Another Day of Sun" (Interscope Records)

9. George Michael, "Father Figure (Remastered)" (Sony Music Entertainment UK)