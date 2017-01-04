'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 1 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham

3. (7) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith

4. (4) The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories _ P.D. James

5. (8) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue

6. (-) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

7. (5) Rather Be the Devil _ Ian Rankin

8. (10) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon

9. (6) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay

10. (3) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

2. (3) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen

3. (4) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson

4. (2) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

5. (7) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer

6. (10) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah

7. (5) 99: Stories of the Game _ Wayne Gretzky with Kirstie McLellan Day

8. (9) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

9. (6) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman