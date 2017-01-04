'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list
A
A
Share via Email
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 1 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham
3. (7) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith
4. (4) The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories _ P.D. James
5. (8) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue
6. (-) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead
7. (5) Rather Be the Devil _ Ian Rankin
8. (10) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon
9. (6) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay
10. (3) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
2. (3) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen
3. (4) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson
4. (2) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis
5. (7) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer
6. (10) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah
7. (5) 99: Stories of the Game _ Wayne Gretzky with Kirstie McLellan Day
8. (9) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
9. (6) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman
10. (8) The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us _ Jay Ingram