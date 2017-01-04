Former Winnipeg police chief Devon Clunis writes book about his life
Winnipeg’s former police chief is releasing a book about his life.
Devon Clunis and his wife Pearlene wrote the book, The Little Boy From Jamaica, together.
McNally Robinson bookstore says the book is about how Clunis grew up in rural Jamaica before moving to Canada and becoming the first black chief of police in the country.
The book is to be launched on Jan. 28.
Clunis retired as police chief in July. (CTV Winnipeg)
