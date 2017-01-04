French film 'Django' to open Berlin Film Festival
BERLIN — The Berlin International Film Festival has chosen "Django," a French film about jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt directed by Etienne Comar, to open this year's edition next month.
Festival organizers said Wednesday that the world premiere of "Django" will open the event on Feb. 9. It's the first movie directed by Comar, who made his name as a screenwriter and producer on films including "Of Gods and Men" and "My King."
The movie
The festival's top Golden Bear prize will be awarded Feb. 18 by a jury under Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.