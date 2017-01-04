Video: U.S. cat shelter's bizarre car salesman ad is an online hit

Courtesy of a hastily assembled miscellany suit and a DIY arm-flailing tube man, the opening seconds of a U.S. animal shelter’s ad leave little doubt that something special is on the way.

Georgia-based FurKids launched the ad in the day before Christmas Eve, and now that the holiday frenzy has died down a touch it’s racking up the hits it so richly deserves.

And why wouldn’t it? We’ve got pop culture puns (tree kitty), we got tech puns (Windows compatible) and we’ve got a warbling re-worked rendition of Angel, Sarah McLachlan’s ubiquitous and weepy animal adoption jam.

However, now we come to the point where we must question some of the, er, similarities between the FurKids spot and this “used cat salesman” bit whipped up by the Calgary Humane Society in 2015.

But, hey, both of these organizations are working on behalf of a common cause, so maybe a little idea-swapping isn’t such a bad thing.