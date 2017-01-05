'11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory' by The Dropkick Murphys among new album releases

Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 7:

AOA _ "Angel's Knock"

Maxine Ashley _ "Paranoid"

Kathleen Battle _ "Kathleen Battle: The Complete Sony Recordings"

Chasing Safety _ "Nomad"

Chief Keef _ "Two Zero One Seven"

The Dogs _ "Death by Drowning"

The Dropkick Murphys _ "11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory"

Brian Eno _ "Reflection"

Gone is Gone _ "Echolocation"

Halestorm _ "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs" (eP)

Heaven Pierce Her _ "Zen, or the Means Without Ends"

Pink Guy _ "Pink Season"

Pseudonym _ "Pack of Lies"

Devin Shelton _ "Sensation"

Sundara Karma _ "Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect"

Trinidad James _ "The Wake Up 2"

Dale Watson and Ray Benson _ "Dale & Ray"

Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer _ "Hidden Figures (Original Score)"