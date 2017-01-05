'11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory' by The Dropkick Murphys among new album releases
Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 7:
AOA _ "Angel's Knock"
Maxine Ashley _ "Paranoid"
Kathleen Battle _ "Kathleen Battle: The Complete Sony Recordings"
Chasing Safety _ "Nomad"
Chief Keef _ "Two Zero One Seven"
The Dogs _ "Death by Drowning"
The Dropkick Murphys _ "11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory"
Brian Eno _ "Reflection"
Gone is Gone _ "Echolocation"
Halestorm _ "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs" (eP)
Heaven Pierce Her _ "Zen, or the Means Without Ends"
Pink Guy _ "Pink Season"
Pseudonym _ "Pack of Lies"
Devin Shelton _ "Sensation"
Sundara Karma _ "Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect"
Trinidad James _ "The Wake Up 2"
Dale Watson and Ray Benson _ "Dale & Ray"
Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer _ "Hidden Figures (Original Score)"
You Me at Six _ "Night People"
