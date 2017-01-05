AP FACT CHECK: Album sales not up much despite Trump tweet

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the album sales of Jackie Evancho, the teenage classical singer, have "skyrocketed" since the announcement that she would perform at his inauguration.

Not exactly, according to sales figures.

According to Nielsen Music, which tracks album sales, Evancho sold 7,206 albums the week ending on Dec. 15 (she announced she would sing the national anthem at the Inauguration on Dec. 14). The following week, which ended on Dec. 22, Evancho sold 13,788 albums, and the week after, ending on Dec. 29, the 16-year-old sold 11,096 albums.

While some of the credit may be due to the announcement about the performance at the inauguration, Evancho's sales could simply be a result of the holidays: She released a new album, "Someday at Christmas," on Oct. 28, and she has other holiday albums in her catalogue . And not surprisingly, holiday albums tend to sell particularly well during the holidays.

The singer's album sales also could have seen a boost thanks to her performance on NBC's "America's Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular," which aired on Dec. 19.

Her overall album sales, however, remain low. The top-selling album for the weeks ending on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 was a cappella group Pentatonix's "A Pentatonix Christmas," which sold 206,000 and 101,000 equivalent albums, respectively.