Broadway to honour Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Broadway
The Broadway League says the lights will be dimmed for one minute at 7:45 p.m.
Reynolds and Fisher both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of "Irene," which earned Reynolds a Tony Award nomination. She also appeared on Broadway in "Woman of the Year" and the musical revue "Debbie."
Fisher's Broadway credits include her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking," ''Agnes of God" and "Censored Scenes From King Kong."
Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm