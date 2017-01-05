Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says that veteran pundit Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly in the network's coveted 9 p.m. time slot sandwiched between Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity.

The network also said that Martha MacCallum will move into Carlson's 7 p.m. time slot — at least temporarily. She will host a show called "The First 100 Days" to coincide with the beginning of the Trump administration.

Carlson, once a host of "Crossfire" on CNN, replaced Greta Van Susteren in Fox's evening lineup this fall and the network has been pleased with the show's ratings.