Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump tweet in the Joker's voice

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been called everything from savior to super villain.

Thanks to actor Mark Hamill, he just got a little bit closer to the latter.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of both Luke Skywalker and Batman villain the Joker in DC's animated universe, delighted fans this weekend with an audio recording of himself reading a tweet from The Donald in Joker's voice.

Just 30 seconds long, the recording has Hamill channelling the Harlequin of Hate while reading out Trump's now infamous (and let's be honest, kind of sinister) New Year's tweet: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

For anyone who grew up in the 1990s, Hamill's portrayal of the Dark Knight's primary antagonist is iconic. His shrill laugh and growling voice has been the audio signature of the Clown Prince of Crime for 25 years, through animated films, television series and video games.

Trump courted controversy all through the U.S. presidential election for his seemingly filter-free tweeting. His unprecedented use of the social media age direct-to-the people mouthpiece has been called petty, disparaging, and revolutionary.

The tweet is labelled "The Trumpster quote #1", which, we can only hope, means there will be more to follow.