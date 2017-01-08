Rebecca Kohler revels in her Workin' progress

Writer and stand-up comedian Rebecca Kohler has been flexing her funny bone in the writers' room of such shows as Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience.

Now she's working on the sitcom Workin' Moms, CBC's new, irreverent take on the quest to have it all. But before she hit it big in the world of TV, she was the resident funny lady on the Metro Views page. We caught up with her to talk about the show, how she got into the mind of a mom (even though she isn't one) and the *real* story behind its unique title.

Tell me about the premise of this show.

There's four main characters and they all have jobs and they all have kids. That's the through line. They have very different lives, with different, well-rounded problems and perspectives. I think four different female characters, all interesting, all funny, all touching at times – you don't get a lot of room in a lot of situations to portray women like that.

How did you get involved as a writer?

My agent sent me a sizzle reel. It's almost like a trailer for what the show could look like. And I really liked it. I thought these characters are interesting, and well-rounded and the type of women I feel like I would hang out with. And it was funny. I really connected with it. And I had an interview with Catherine Reitman (who plays the lead, Kate Foster) and Philip Sternberg (her co-star and real-lief husband), who are both executive producers of the show, and about a month later I found out that they wanted to hire me. We started work in January last year.

The tone seem a little bit more tart than an average CBC comedy ...

Tart is what it is. It's not vanilla. I've worked on a few CBC shows this year, and I feel like (the network) is trying to, outside of just Workin' Moms, step out of what people have come to think of as the CBC. They're trying to take more risks. There are definitely things in this show that will make the average CBC viewer be like, “What channel is this that I'm watching?”

There are other working mothers on TV. Why does this need to happen now?

I think these things are becoming more talked about. And there are other working moms on TV. But it's not just about having women on TV and film. It's about having real women. These women are portrayed the way men have always been portrayed. It's (also) not just about being a mom. It's about being a woman who is like, “You can't grab me by the f—king p—sy! Go f—k yourself!” Pardon my language. You probably can't write that.

You had to put yourself in the mom headspace to write this show – but you don't have children. How did you go about that?

All of my best friends have children. I talk to my best friend who I've known for 20-plus years, and hear her stories. I never want to say I've lived as a mom and I know what it's like. I don't, and I would never presume. Part of what I'm good at is listening and respecting those stories and trying to communicate them as best I can. It's like any writer researching anything, except I've just done it for years organically as a person.

This show really has a sense of place. It's so obviously Toronto. Can you talk a little bit about the importance of the setting?

A lot of the Toronto stuff came out through the photography and directing. When Catherine and Philip looked at Toronto, they were like 'Wow, what an amazing city, we want to showcase this.' We had an email chain where Catherine would drive by graffiti, take a photo of it and say, 'We need this in the show!' I think this is a perfect mix of showcasing a world-class city but also keeping it kind of universal.

The women are all extremely glamorous and beautiful and well put-together – although I'm sure we're about to see them get into all sorts of messy mom situations. Are these characters relatable?

We discussed that a lot in the (writers') room. You're right that this is not depicting a poor single mom. There's a fantasy element to it. These women are relatively privileged, but even someone with some privilege can have a hard time.

Why is called Workin' Moms instead of Working Moms?

It was called Workin' Moms when I started, and it stayed Workin' Moms. It's because they're so busy, they don't have time to say the G! (laughs).