NFL viewership down 7 per cent for wild-card round of routs
NEW YORK — Average TV viewership for the four NFL wild-card telecasts was down about 7
According to numbers released Monday by the league, the weekend's playoff games averaged about 30.3 million viewers, compared with about 32.7 million for those games in January 2016.
The most-watched game this year was on Sunday night, when the Packers beat the Giants 38-13, drawing a 21.3 household rating and 39.3 million viewers nationally. The equivalent game last year — Green Bay beating Washington 35-18 on Sunday night — got a 21.8 household rating and 38.9 million viewers.
One factor that frequently affects how many people watch a sporting event is the competitiveness, and there's been little of that so far in the 2017
Last year, the average point difference in the wild-card round was 12.5. One game was decided by one point, another by two.
